Get ready for first Women Who Wander outdoor retreat in Concan

SAN ANTONIO - A new event is coming to the Texas Hill Country River Region March 29-31, called Women Who Wander, an outdoor retreat for women over 21 at any outdoor skill level.

The outdoor retreat will have music, yoga, archery, fly fishing, self-defense training, kayak excursions, paddle boarding, hiking, spa treatments, outdoor photography workshops, cooking class and more.

"We have a wonderful group of partners that are all offering discounts for lodging for our participants," said Annabell McNew, Executive Director of Texas Hill Country River Region. "We just encourage everyone to sign-up soon and book their lodging. It's going to be fun."

Registration closes March 1, 2019.

Women Who Wander outdoor retreat

Dates: Friday, March 29 - Sunday, March 31.

Location: 21170 Hwy. 127, Concan, Texas.

Concan is ideal for a weekend getaway with exhilarating wildlife like the Frio Bat Cave, unique cuisine, and outdoor adventures on the Frio, Sabinal and Nueces Rivers. Plan your trip at VisitUvaldeCounty.com.

For more information, visit womenwhowandertexas.com or call 830-232-4310.

Information courtesy of Texas Hill Country River Region.

