Get ready to run in UTSA Alumni Association's Diploma Dash 5K Saturday!

5K supports UTSA Alumni Association Scholarship Fund

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Are you ready for the 35th annual UTSA Diploma Dash?

The 2019 UTSA Alumni Association Diploma Dash 5K is Saturday at the UTSA Main Campus.

Runners, walkers, and dogs are all welcome; food and drinks will be available at the race.

The Diploma Dash has helped the UTSA Alumni Association award close to $1.5 million in scholarships. 

On Friday only, you can use the coupon code DASHRUNNER to receive $5 off a regularly priced registration. 

Diploma Dash:

  • Start time: 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.
  • Location: UTSA Main Campus - 1 UTSA Circle, San Antonio, TX 78249.
  • Register here

Visit UTSADiplomaDash.org or call 210-458-4133 for more information. 

 

 

 

Information courtesy of UTSA Alumni Association. 

