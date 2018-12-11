Get straighter teeth in half the time with Invisalign

SAN ANTONIO - The countdown for Christmas is here, with only 14 days left!

The holidays are almost here and that means it's time for family photos.

All Smiles Dental Center, a family-owned dental practice, offers teeth-whitening and Invisalign services to get you ready for those holiday pictures.

"Especially with the holidays, I think the best gift to give yourself is that healthy, bright white smile," said Stephanie Vela, registered dental hygienist. "We want to make sure our teeth are healthy and in the right position."

The kids will love visiting All Smiles Dental Center since it has TVs on the ceiling and walls in each room.

"By using Invisalign, the clear liners technology allows your teeth to move in literally almost half the time then it would with braces," Vela said. "It's clear and comfortable."

To schedule your consultation with All Smiles Dental Center, click here.

For more information, visit allsmilesdentalcenter.com or call 210-804-2212.

Information courtesy of All Smiles Dental Center.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.