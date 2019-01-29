Get that smile you deserve on a budget

SAN ANTONIO - Going to the dentist can be an expensive task especially if you need braces and have a large family, but it doesn't have to be with Celebrate Dental & Braces.

Celebrate Dental & Braces strives to be a convenient, friendly and affordable option for all your dentistry needs.

"With Celebrate Dental & Braces there's no down payment," said Dr. David Ferguson, DDS and CAGS at Celebrate Dental & Braces. "It's a monthly payment plan from day one. You can walk in and pay that first month's payment and that's what it will be going forward."

You could receive a free consultation and braces for $99 per month!

The first callers to make an appointment with Celebrate Dental & Braces will receive a free consultation and get braces for $99 per month! Just call 210-201-1696.

Click here to get a coupon at Celebrate Dental & Braces.

For more information, visit celebratedental.com or call 210-201-1696.

Information courtesy of Celebrate Dental & Braces.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.