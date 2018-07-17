Get the world's first 100% hypoallergenic odor eliminating carpet at Empire Today

SAN ANTONIO - If you struggle with allergies and have pets at home, having a clean carpet isn't always easy.
Empire Today offers the world's first 100% hypoallergenic odor eliminating carpet called "Home Fresh."
"It's the world's first carpet that's odor neutralizing to help keep your home clean and fresh," said Ryan Salzwedel. "It's exclusive to Empire Today."
How does Empire Today work?
Step 1. Schedule appointment
Schedule a FREE in-home estimate
Step 2. Shop-at-home
Samples are brought right to your home
Step 3. Free estimates
Get professional room measurements and an all-inclusive price estimate
Step 4. Professional installation
Professional installation even available the next day
Everything you need to know about the 'Home Fresh' carpet
- Offers a one-year limited installation warranty on "Home Fresh" carpet
Designed for asthma, allergy and nasal issue sufferers in mind
- Dust, dirt, pollen and soil are vacuumed up easily
