Get the world's first 100% hypoallergenic odor eliminating carpet at Empire Today

SAN ANTONIO - If you struggle with allergies and have pets at home, having a clean carpet isn't always easy.

Empire Today offers the world's first 100% hypoallergenic odor eliminating carpet called "Home Fresh."

"It's the world's first carpet that's odor neutralizing to help keep your home clean and fresh," said Ryan Salzwedel. "It's exclusive to Empire Today."

How does Empire Today work?

Step 1. Schedule appointment

Step 2. Shop-at-home

Samples are brought right to your home

Step 3. Free estimates



Get professional room measurements and an all-inclusive price estimate

Step 4. Professional installation



Professional installation even available the next day

Everything you need to know about the 'Home Fresh' carpet

Offers a one-year limited installation warranty on "Home Fresh" carpet

Designed for asthma, allergy and nasal issue sufferers in mind

Dust, dirt, pollen and soil are vacuumed up easily

