SA Live Featured Clip

Get the world's first 100% hypoallergenic odor eliminating carpet at Empire Today

Empire Today is America's largest shop at home flooring company

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - If you struggle with allergies and have pets at home, having a clean carpet isn't always easy.

Empire Today offers the world's first 100% hypoallergenic odor eliminating carpet called "Home Fresh."

More Headlines

"It's the world's first carpet that's odor neutralizing to help keep your home clean and fresh," said Ryan Salzwedel. "It's exclusive to Empire Today." 

How does Empire Today work?

Step 1. Schedule appointment

Schedule a FREE in-home estimate 

Step 2. Shop-at-home

Samples are brought right to your home

Step 3. Free estimates

Get professional room measurements and an all-inclusive price estimate

Step 4. Professional installation

Professional installation even available the next day 

Everything you need to know about the 'Home Fresh' carpet

  • Offers a one-year limited installation warranty on "Home Fresh" carpet

  • Designed for asthma, allergy and nasal issue sufferers in mind

  • Dust, dirt, pollen and soil are vacuumed up easily 

Click here to schedule a FREE in-home estimate.

For more information, visit empiretoday.com or call 800-588-2300.

 

 

Information courtesy of Empire Today.