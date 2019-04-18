Get your free 2019 HealthTexas Fiesta medal; understanding medical terminology

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have questions about medical terminology and you're not sure if you should ask your doctor?

Dr. Kristi Clark, president and CEO of Health Texas Primary Care Doctors, has some tips on how to better communicate with your doctor.

Question No. 1: Sometimes I don't understand medical terminology. Should I ask my doctor to better explain or should I look it up on the internet?

"One of the most important things is to prepare for your visit," Clark said. "I've been practicing over 20 years and when the lines of communication open between a patient and a physician it's much smoother and much more efficient. If you have a new problem and you're coming to your physician, make sure you go prepared, think about how long has the problem been happening, did anything cause it."

Question No. 2: Why do I need to bring medications to every appointment?

"It's important to bring the bottles or bring a picture of them," Clark said. "Make sure you have the milligrams on there."

Question No. 3: When I don't understand what my doctor's orders are, what should I do?

"If you don't understand what your doctors told you and you've already left the office, you've got to contact the physician's office," Clark said.

