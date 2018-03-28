Go Public Cool Schools Winner: March 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Being a new student can be a scary experience, but at Lackland ISD, where children of military families often transfer, students have the opportunity to have a student mentor to make them feel welcomed.

The Student 2 Student program helps students transition to the school by allowing their peers to give them school tours and teach them about school rules.

New students even have a buddy to sit with at lunch.

"The most important thing about our S2S program is helping the military students come into a new school, and it might be the first school of their new year or the third school, to give them the best transition possible," said Emily Duron, co-sponsor of Student 2 Student.

"We let the students do everything," Duron said.

The members wear purple shirts to let the new students know they always have them as a friend to go to for questions.

"It's one of the best things to be in this program because you can just see the relief on their faces, knowing that they have a friend," said Gracie, an eighth-grader at Lackland ISD.

1 of 26 Slideshow: Lackland ISD Student to Student program wins Go Public Cool Schools March 2018 × 1 of 26 2 of 26 3 of 26 4 of 26 26 of 26 5 of 26 6 of 26 7 of 26 8 of 26 26 of 26 9 of 26 Loading... 10 of 26 Loading... 11 of 26 Loading... 12 of 26 Loading... 26 of 26 13 of 26 Loading... 14 of 26 Loading... 15 of 26 Loading... 16 of 26 Loading... 26 of 26 17 of 26 Loading... 18 of 26 Loading... 19 of 26 Loading... 20 of 26 Loading... 26 of 26 21 of 26 Loading... 22 of 26 Loading... 23 of 26 Loading... 24 of 26 Loading... 26 of 26 25 of 26 Loading... 26 of 26 Loading... AD AD AD AD AD AD

The program won the most votes for the Go Public, SA Live Cool School contest, and officials at the school hope the idea can spread to other schools across the country.

"Our policy is 100 percent acceptance, no matter what," said Jania Nicholson, S2S co-sponsor.

Next month, SA Live will spotlight Fort Sam Houston Independent School District to feature its winning program for the Go Public Cool Schools contest in April!

Be sure to follow "SA Live" on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.