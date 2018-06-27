Go solar for $0 down and no payments for 3 months!

SAN ANTONIO - The sun is working hard this summer, but wouldn't life be great if it was working in your favor?
Now is the time to invest in a solar panel system for your home!
Did you know an average South Texas Solar Systems customer will save 75-100% of their electric bill with solar?
"Solar helps people save money, helps the environment and benefits CPS Energy," said Dan Moran, South Texas Solar Systems.
Benefits of going solar with South Texas Solar Systems
- Start with $0 down
- 30% federal tax credit
- No payments for three months
- $0.68 per watt rebate
- It's an investment that will pay off over time
South Texas Solar Systems customers houses with solar panels
Check out this electric bill by a South Texas Solar Systems customer!
Additional South Texas Solar Systems services:
- Off-grid solar
- Commercial solar
- Residential solar
- Solar HVAC
- Solar maintenance
There will be another solar panel system giveaway from South Texas Solar Systems in July!
Enter to win a FREE solar panel system July 1-31 at KSAT.com/entertainment.
For more information, visit stxsolarsystems.com/KSAT or call 210-405-8628.
Information courtesy of South Texas Solar Systems.
