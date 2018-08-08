Go solar with $0 down with South Texas Solar Systems

SAN ANTONIO - Harnessing the power of solar panels this summer can have a serious payoff!

South Texas Solar Systems provides clean, renewable energy to businesses and home owners with specialized solar energy solutions.

Benefits of going solar with South Texas Solar Systems:

Start with $0 down

30% federal tax credit

No payment for 3 months

$0.68 per watt rebate

Customer review: Hear from the South Texas Solar Systems solar panel contest winner from May, Christopher Pierce

How was the process of going solar?

"On my end, it was very easy," said Pierce. "I had to sign some paperwork, and they took care of the homeowners association forms and took care of everything with CPS."

How was your experience with South Texas Solar Systems?

"Every time they had to come out and do something, I would get a call or text asking me if that time was okay," said Pierce. "They worked with my work schedule and were very customer-oriented and customer-friendly."

How was the installation?

"The installation was really quick and easy," said Pierce. "It took them less than a day to get all the panels and equipment up on the house."

