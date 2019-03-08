Gold's Gym Dedication Week opens doors for free workouts, classes

SAN ANTONIO - It's Get Fit Friday, and you can make a pledge to not fall off the fitness cliff during Gold's Gym Dedication Week!

Gold's Gym invites you and your friends to visit for free, now through Sunday, for Dedication Week.

Gold's Gym Dedication Week is open to the public at all 25 San Antonio locations whether you are a member or not.

During Gold's Gym Dedication Week guests can enjoy free workouts, classes, boot camp classes and studio classes.

"I always recommend you have a buddy with you when you work out," said Lauren Flores, district fitness manager at Gold's Gym. "When you have somebody next to you to hold you accountable, it makes working out that much more fun, and you have somebody to motivate you."

At Gold's Gym Dedication Week, guests can use the 30-Day Fitness Plan with a certified personal trainer.

For more information, visit goldsgym.com.

