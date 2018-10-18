Gonzaba Medical Group health tips

SAN ANTONIO - Gonzaba Medical Group is here to make sure seniors receive the best care in San Antonio and to assist patients with the Medicare Open Enrollment period.

"The Medicare Open Enrollment period is only once a year until Dec. 7," said Dr. Greg Gonzaba, Gonzaba Medical. "If you want to make changes to your plan, now is the time to do it."

Benefits of choosing Gonzaba Medical Group

Personal Gonzaba physician

Coordinated care

Seven locations in San Antonio

"The power to age well is really about eating well, and making sure you exercise, but it's also about choosing the right doctor," said Jeff Cowart, Communications Advisor at Gonzaba Medical.

Gonzaba Medical Group was also recently recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home.

For more information, visit gonzaba.com/aep or call 210-405-4322.

