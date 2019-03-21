Gonzaba Medical Group recognized by National Committee for Quality Assurance

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking for a new health care provider and a place to call home when you're not feeling well?

Gonzaba Medical Group has been serving San Antonio for over 60 years while making patients feel like family and has been nationally recognized by the National Committee of Quality Assurance as a patient-centered medical home.

"We are doing something right when it comes to creating that relationship with the provider and coordinating your care while making sure patients are feeling safe and at home," said Erica Gonzaba, a representative of Gonzaba Medical Group.

Gonzaba Medical Group has seven locations in San Antonio, and the newest location, Northwest Medical Center, is located on 7219 Culebra Road.

"We also have Urgent Care services in three locations to serve you. Urgent Care is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year," said Dagmar Lozano, director of operations at Gonzaba Medical Group.

At Gonzaba Medical Group locations there are patient advocates that can assist you with filling out the paperwork and answering difficult questions you may come across.

"We pride ourselves in serving our senior population," Lozano said.

Services offered at Gonzaba Medical Group

Urgent care

Primary care

Specialty care

Chiropractic

Physical medicine

"Studies have shown that when you have effective communication between the provider and the patient, that will positively impact their satisfaction and even their health," said Erica Gonzaba.

For more information, visit gonzaba.com or call 210-899-5731.

Information courtesy of Gonzaba Medical Group. This is a sponsored article.

