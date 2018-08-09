Grab a fake mustache and trench coat at The DoSeum Spy Academy

SAN ANTONIO - There are so many ways kids can have fun at The DoSeum, including Spy Academy.

Make sure to grab a fake mustache, trench coat and magnifying glass because Spy Academy at The DoSeum is going to make your kiddo a master spy.

Step into the Spy Academy

Teaches mathematical skills

Spy recruits solve their way through covert missions

Spy recruits make and break codes

Recommended for ages 5-11

Spy recruits can learn through exploration, observation and repetition

"Spy Academy is a very fun and interesting place where kids can learn to be spies, and brush up on all the problem-solving skills and develop critical thinking," said Eli Ushery, exhibit attendant at The DoSeum.

Save on general admission at The DoSeum

Guests can receive $5 off general admission after 4 p.m. every day through Saturday, Aug. 11.

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.

Information courtesy of The DoSeum.

