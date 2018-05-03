Grand Opening of NEW Bob Mills Furniture store

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for affordable furniture on a budget, Bob Mills Furniture is the place to visit!

Bob Mills Furniture just opened it's first location in San Antonio.

All of the friendly employees at Bob Mills Furniture will help you find the perfect addition to your home in the spacious new facility.

What makes Bob Mills Furniture stand out from competitors?



"We believe when you walk in the door you can relax and look around," said Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills Furniture. "When you need help that’s when you get help."

What can I find at Bob Mills Furniture?

Living room sets

Bedroom sets

Mattresses

Dining room sets

Rugs

Lamps

Kids decor

You name it and Bob Mills Furniture will probably have it in stock!

New rug gallery at Bob Mills Furniture

"I'm a direct importer from India and Pakistan," said Mills. "I can promise you we have hand made and hand knotted rugs special designs only available to our stores. Everything you see here will be a minimal 50% less than other stores."

Bob Mills Furniture store hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10-9 p.m.

Sunday: 12-6 p.m.

For more information, visit bobmillsfurniture.com or call 210-580-8200.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy of Bob Mills Furniture.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.