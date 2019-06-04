Guevara family reminisces over South San ISD Bobcat pride

SAN ANTONIO - When it comes to school pride, the Guevara family definitely has it for the South San Independent School District.

As former and current South San High School students, the Guevara family all bleed blue proudly in their community.

It was on campus where grandma Guevara and grandpa Guevara met and the rest is history, as they have children and grandchildren.

It's much more than pride for the family, South San is their home, their community and the foundation for their close-knit family.

"This was the foundation, they (Guevara's children) got a really good start here," said Angelina Guevara, grandmother.

"It's kind of cool that my parents and grandparents were also Bobcats," said Andres Guevara, a senior at South San ISD. "I've always wanted to make my family proud. My education here I would say is outstanding because I make it outstanding."

Andres will graduate this year and he plans on pursuing a career as a doctor.

Proving generation after generation, the Guevara family will always be Bobcats.

