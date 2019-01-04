Happy New Year! Get 50% off plus free shipping at Plexaderm

SAN ANTONIO - Are you interested in looking years younger within a few minutes?

You can kick off 2019 by looking years younger within a few minutes with Plexaderm Skincare products!

Plexaderm Skincare cream reduces wrinkles from view within 10 minutes.

"I think every woman in America would like to try this product," said Veronica, a Plexaderm Skincare customer.

New Year special

Get half off the Plexaderm cream and free shipping when you call 1-800-693-9286.

Plexaderm Skincare benefits

Plexaderm cream works in 10 minutes.

Reduces the appearance of under-eye bags.

Reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Results last for six to eight hours.

Applying Plexaderm cream

Step 1: Wash and dry skin.

Step 2: Slowly press down on pump to dispense a small amount of cream onto fingertip (start with half the size of a pea).

Step 3: Gently apply a thin, even layer to targeted areas while being careful to avoid contact with eyes.

Step 4: Allow Plexaderm to set and dry 10 minutes for optimal results.

For more information, visit plexaderm.com or call 1-800-693-9286.

Information courtesy of Plexaderm Skincare.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.