Have some family FUN at Moody Gardens this summer!

Take your summer fun to the max with zip-lines, aquarium animals and 3D movie magic all at Moody Gardens in Galveston Island.



Rediscover the Aquarium Pyramid at Moody Gardens, which recently underwent a $37 million renovation.

Kids can say hello to the Humboldt penguins and get up close to seals and sea lions.

They can even touch jellyfish and stingrays inside the new touch tanks!

"It really is the place to be this summer; kids of all ages will love it," said Kevin Aguilar, Moody Gardens public relations coordinator.

What is Moody Gardens?



Moody Gardens is a public, non-profit educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation and research for kids and families of all ages to enjoy.

Check out some of the summer season of activities at Moody Gardens including:

Aquarium Pyramid

Rainforest Pyramid

Discovery Pyramid

Palm Beach

Zip line

Bands on the Sand

"Dinos Alive!"

"New 3D film - Oceans: Our Blue Planet"

Guests can also enjoy the Jurassic adventure, "Dinos Alive!"

Be sure to check out the life-like animatronic dinosaurs, including a full-size Tyrannosaurus Rex, and sit back and experience the new film "Waking the T-Rex – The Story of Sue" in the MG 3D Theater.

See all of the attractions at Moody Gardens with the value pass

A value pass may be purchased at MoodyGardens.org that gives access to all attractions, and guests can save an additional $5 per person.

For more information about Moody Gardens Galveston Island, visit moodygardens.org or call 800-582-4673.

