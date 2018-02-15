Having heart problems? Baptist Health System has some healthy heart tips

SAN ANTONIO - We want to make sure your heart is happy and healthy!

Since February is heart awareness month, Baptist Health System wanted to make sure you are taking the proper precautions with your heart and health.

Dr. Gustavo Guajardo, at Baptist Health System, said, "Almost one million Americans die of cardiovascular disease each year, which adds up to 42 percent of all deaths."

Did you know cardiovascular disease is the nation’s leading killer for both men and women? ♥

Baptist Health System has a new procedure called TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) to treat cardiovascular valve disease.

➡Heart disease and stroke account for almost six million hospitalizations each year and cause disability for almost 10 million Americans ages 65 years and older.

What are the benefits of having the TAVR procedure?



TAVR will help your heart to work better It may also shorten your recovery time to getting back to everyday activities Increases quality of life

If you have any of the symptoms below, you may be eligible to have the TAVR procedure.

Difficulty walking short distances

Chest pain

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Rapid heartbeat

Lightheadedness

Dizziness

Dr. Guarjardo said, "Most people who have this procedure are in their 70s or 80s and often have other medical conditions that make them a better candidate for this type of surgery."

For more information about the Baptist Health System Structural Heart Center, you can visit BHSHearts.com or call 866-445-3668.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.