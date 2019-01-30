HealthTexas: New year's health, fitness resolutions

SAN ANTONIO - Are you wanting to lose some weight for your New Year's resolution?

It can be tough getting fit and healthy, and Dr. Kristi Clark, president and CEO of HealthTexas, has some tips for you to stay healthy in 2019.

Question #1: My New Year's resolution is to exercise. I'm somewhat overweight and over 50. Should I consult with my doctor first?

"The important thing to know is the vast majority of people can begin a moderate exercise program without talking to their physician," said Clark. "Once you do start an exercise program, you should be exercising 2.5 hours per week."

Question #2: There are a lot of fad diets. Do they really work?

"Most of these fad diets will work, but they will work short-term and won't work longterm. As long as you're calling something a diet, it won't work long-term for you. The best diet is one that you can maintain as a lifestyle."

Question #3: I'd like to make better food choices. Any tips for meal prep?

"It's better for your waistline and wallet to eat at home," Clark said. "I suggest shopping once per week and try to meal prep once."

For more information, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.