HealthTexas: Pool safety tips

SAN ANTONIO - Kids are out of school or soon will be, and the summer heat in Texas is upon us!

Keeping Texans Healthy is the goal of HealthTexas Medical Group of San Antonio.

HealthTexas has some pool summer safety tips so you and your family can enjoy the pool while staying healthy.

Summer safety tips:

Apply sunscreen, at least SPF 30 with both ultraviolet A and B protection, 15 minutes before sun exposure

Reapply every two hours, or more often, when swimming or sweating

Drink plenty of water

Seek shade to keep body cool and protected from harmful rays

Q #1: What is swimmer’s ear? How do you treat it?

"It’s an infection that we get in our ear canal," said Dr. Kristi Clark, medical director. "It happens when we have water stuck in their and bacteria grows inside."

Symptoms of swimmer's ear:

Itchiness

Redness

Fullness in ear

Drainage

Discharge

"If you get the swimmer's ear symptoms, you probably need to see your physician and get some ear drops," Dr. Clark said.

Prevent swimmer's ear:

Mix together some white vinegar and rubbing alcohol in a small bottle for ear drops

Use some drops in your ear right after swimming and let the water drain out

Don’t irritate your ear canal with ear buds

Q #2: Are the chemicals in pools harmful to my children?

"No, just make sure that chlorine is used in the right amount for pools," Dr. Clark said. "Overall there’s no good evidence that it does long-term damage. I would advise to teach kids early on not to swallow pool water. Chlorine overall has more benefits than harm."

Q #3: How long should you wait to get back in the pool after eating?

"It’s totally fine to get in the water after eating," Dr. Clark said.

For more information, visit HealthTexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

HealthTexas also has healthy recipes at ksat.com/healthtexas.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

