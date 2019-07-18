HealthTexas: Benefits of hormone replacement therapy

SAN ANTONIO - Hormone replacement therapy might be something you hear more about as you get wiser, but what are the benefits?

Dr. Rowland Reyna, from HealthTexas, has some insight into what you need to know about hormone replacement therapy.

"Some of the side effects of hormonal depletion can start up to 10 years before you could have symptoms of menopause," said Reyna. "That can be depression, anxiety and insomnia. A bioidentical hormone is exactly what God gave us."

Benefits of hormone replacement therapy

50% lower risk of cardiovascular disease (heart attack and stroke)

50% lower risk of breast cancer

Lower risk of Alzheimer's disease

Lower risk of osteoporosis

Other benefits of hormone replacement therapy include higher libido, improved quality of life, less obesity, less anxiety, less depression, less insomnia and higher energy levels.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

Sponsored article by HealthTexas.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.