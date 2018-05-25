Healthy tips: How to prevent having a stroke

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re experiencing signs of a stroke, you want to act fast!

How do I know if someone is having a stroke?

F - Face (Is the person showing numbness in their face?)

A - Arms (Examine the person's arms for signs of weakness)

S - Speech (Check if the person is showing speech abnormality or repeating sentences)

T - Time (If a person is experiencing any of these symptoms, call 9-1-1 right away)

How can I prevent having a stroke?



Make sure your blood pressure is less than 120 over 80

Know your cholesterol numbers

Quit smoking

Stay physically active

Avoid excessive alcohol intake

For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 833-271-0337.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.