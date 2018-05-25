SA Live Featured Clip

Healthy tips: How to prevent having a stroke

Baptist Health System offers treatment for stroke

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re experiencing signs of a stroke, you want to act fast!

How do I know if someone is having a stroke? 

More Headlines

F - Face (Is the person showing numbness in their face?)

A - Arms (Examine the person's arms for signs of weakness)

S - Speech (Check if the person is showing speech abnormality or repeating sentences)

T - Time  (If a person is experiencing any of these symptoms, call 9-1-1 right away)

How can I prevent having a stroke? 
 

  • Make sure your blood pressure is less than 120 over 80
  • Know your cholesterol numbers
  • Quit smoking
  • Stay physically active
  • Avoid excessive alcohol intake

running_1527254585489.png

fruit 1_1527254635911.png.jpg

For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 833-271-0337.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy of Baptist Health System. 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.