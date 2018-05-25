Healthy tips: How to prevent having a stroke

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re experiencing signs of a stroke, you want to act fast!
How do I know if someone is having a stroke?
F - Face (Is the person showing numbness in their face?)
A - Arms (Examine the person's arms for signs of weakness)
S - Speech (Check if the person is showing speech abnormality or repeating sentences)
T - Time (If a person is experiencing any of these symptoms, call 9-1-1 right away)
How can I prevent having a stroke?
- Make sure your blood pressure is less than 120 over 80
- Know your cholesterol numbers
- Quit smoking
- Stay physically active
- Avoid excessive alcohol intake
For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 833-271-0337.
Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.
