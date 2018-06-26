Helpful tips to maintain your A/C unit for summer

SAN ANTONIO - It's summer and that means it's time to check up on your air conditioning unit.

Maintaining your A/C system is like maintaining your car.

Just as doing quick tune-ups like changing your oil or replacing your filters, it's vital to the longevity of your car.

There are simple things you can do to make sure your A/C unit is in good shape.

Champion AC is here to help make sure your A/C unit is properly working and that you're getting the best investment for the most expensive appliance in your home.

Want to join the CHAMP Club program?

Here are all the benefits of becoming a CHAMP Club member:

Two seasonal tune-ups per year

Priority service within 24 hours

Free service calls Monday through Friday during business hours

15% off repairs

10% off air care products

Question #1: Should I set my thermostat to 70-75 degrees before leaving? (No)

"We recommend setting your thermostat to 78-80 degrees before leaving your home to help the efficiency of the unit and to help you save money," said Matthew Marshall, outreach manager.

Question #2: Should I wash off my outdoor unit after performing yardwork? (Yes)

"Washing some of the dust or debris off the A/C unit helps the effectiveness of the system," Marshall said.

Question #3: Does replacing the filters every four months help with the efficiency? (No)

"We recommend (replacing filters) every four to six weeks to make sure your A/C unit doesn't get dirty," Marshall said.

Enter to win a FREE 1-year membership into the

CHAMP Club!

Visit championac.com/SA-Live and fill out the form and you will be automatically entered into the drawing.

For more information, visit championac.com or call 210-504-5555.

Information courtesy of Champion AC.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.