Hidden scar surgery is now available at Baptist Health System

SAN ANTONIO - More than 3.5 million women are surviving cancer in the United States.

Baptist Health System is committed to making the battle as easy as possible, from diagnosis to recovery, with its hidden scar surgery.

What is hidden scar surgery?

Hidden scar surgery is an advanced approach to breast cancer surgery that hides scars, minimizing the daily emotional reminder of breast cancer.

Baptist Health System is a Hidden Scar System of Excellence – the first in Texas.

"We are bringing the latest technology and the most advanced technology but most importantly personalized care at Baptist," said Dr. Morton Kahlenberg, medical director, Baptist Cancer Center.

Baptist offers the procedure, which effectively treats the cancer while optimizing cosmetic results to expand the options available for women.

"Patients are amazed when they come back and look at the results," Dr. Kahlenberg said. "The majority of the outcomes are jaw dropping for patients."

Breast cancer facts:



One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime

Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among women

Over 252,710 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die each year

* Source: National Breast Cancer Foundation

For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 210-730-9600.





