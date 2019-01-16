Hope for the Future presents the Khaki & Plaid Royal Ball

SAN ANTONIO - Are you interested in giving back this year or attending a gala?

On Jan. 26, the community of San Antonio is invited to attend Hope for the Future's primary annual fundraiser -- Khaki & Plaid Royal Ball to benefit Catholic education!

"We have been around for 12 years and Khaki & Plaid is our largest fundraiser," said Amy Hone, director of Hope for the Future. "Last year, we raised $1 million. We hope to do that again this year."

Hope for the Future assists more than 2,000 students and 38 Catholic schools of Archdiocese of San Antonio annually.

"Hope for the Future is just a little bit of extra assistance for those families that really can't afford the tuition of catholic schools," Hone said. "We award more than $2 million a year to about 2,100 families."

Khaki & Plaid Royal Ball

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m.

Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

For more information, visit hopeforfuture.org or call 210-557-2395.

Information courtesy of Hope for the Future.

