Guys, here's how you can shed weight without hitting the gym

SAN ANTONIO - Guys, summer is almost over and if you want to lose some weight without hitting the gym, Male Medical Group is here to help.

Male Medical Group can get back your confidence whether it's by losing weight or with hormone replacement therapy.

Male Medical Group's treatments are specially designed to get you back in gear with minimal to no side effects.

If you struggle with low testosterone, you are not alone.

More than 23 million men of all ages have some form of testosterone or erectile dysfunction issue.

Services offered at Male Medical Group

Weight loss for men

Hormone replacement therapy

Erectile dysfunction treatment

Many insurance companies reimburse for Male Medical Group's services.

Male Medical Group SA Live special

The first 10 viewers to call or text will get a free consultation with a Male Medical Group medical provider and receive level testing for just $39 ($299 value).

For more information, visit malemedicalgroup.com or call 210-361-1203.

Sponsored article by Male Medical Group.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.