Institute for Functional Health provides physical medicine, wellness solutions

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking to lose weight and get healthy?

You can improve your health and your life by getting to the root of your health problem at the Institute for Functional Health.

The Institute for Functional Health offers services for physical medicine and functional wellness.

"We always take the more natural and conservative approach first," said Dr. Jacob Torres, Clinic Director at the Institute for Functional Health. "We get to the root cause of peoples problems. We can provide patients with a road map to correct everything at the root."

Institute for Functional Health patient testimonial

Rocio Mejias, a patient at the Institute for Functional Health lost 40 pounds in three months.

"I'm going to the gym daily, I'm doing 5k runs," said Mejias. "My whole lifestyle has changed since I went to the Institute for Functional Health."

Mejias is no longer diabetic and had her diabetes reversed in the three months while visiting the Institute for Functional Health.

"I am now the wellness coordinator for my job," Mejias said. "I wanted to make a difference in my life and for my family."

Get a free consultation, free E-Guide

The first 30 people who call or text 'INFO' to 210-987-8971 will receive a free consultation and a free E-Guide from the Institute for Functional Health.

For more information, visit iffhealth.com or call 210-468-1891.

Information courtesy of the Institute for Functional Health.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.