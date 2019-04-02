Join Metro Health for a healthy afternoon and celebration of public health Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - It may be April 1, April Fools' Day, but it's also the kickoff for National Public Health Week that runs through April 7.

To celebrate National Public Health Week, Metro Health is hosting a public health event Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Woodlawn Park by inviting the community to learn about the services offered.

Join Metro Health at the Woodlawn Park pavilion for cooking recipes and sample some nutritious food demos.

You can also get information on health resources, maternal services, chronic diseases and changes you can make for a healthy lifestyle.

"Recently we raised the age for smoking up to 21, that’s an example of public health," said Jennifer Herriott, interim director at metro health. "We are trying to help people avoid cancer and stay healthy."

Date: Wednesday, April 3

Location: Woodlawn Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201

Time: 3-5 p.m.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/health or call 210-207-5260.

