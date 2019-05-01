Judson ISD now offering full-day pre-kindergarten at 20 elementary campuses

SAN ANTONIO - Some exciting developments are coming to the Judson Independent School District, which is launching a brand-new, all-day Pre-K program at its elementary schools.

If you're a parent you still have time to sign your child up for pre-kindergarten at Judson ISD.

Judson ISD is launching all-day pre-kindergarten to students at all of its 20 elementary campuses.

Qualifying children must be 4 years old by September 1.

"It is regular school all day, including our after-school care for students who are four years of age and are eligible," said Cecilia Davis, assistant superintendent of curriculum & instruction, Judson Independent School District.

Children who attend pre-kindergarten are more likely to gain a sense of self, exploration, discovery and confidence.

Judson ISD's program offers a safe environment, high-quality integrated curriculum, highly qualified teachers and ongoing assessments with progress monitoring.

To enroll your child at Judson ISD, click here.

Full-day pre-kindergarten benefits:

Enhanced vocabulary

Kinder readiness

Improved reading and numeracy skills

Improved parent engagement and relationships

For more information, visit judsonisd.org or call 210-945-5216.

