You're INVITED! Junk Gypsy Meet & Greet Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all fashion fans!

You're invited to meet the founders of the Junk Gypsy fashion line at Mia's Mirror tomorrow at H-E-B Plus in Schertz.

H-E-B's Mia's Mirror boutique store is partnering with one of its favorite Texas brands, Junk Gypsy, as the first retailer to exclusively sell Junk Gypsy products.

"H-E-B does so much for Texas," said Jolie Sikes, founder of Junk Gypsy. "We are very proud to be a part of the collaboration with H-E-B and Mia's Mirror."

Shoppers at Mia's Mirror, in H-E-B Plus stores, can engage in all five senses by smelling fresh flowers, sipping champagne on the weekends, listening to music, seeing sparkle and touching fabulous finds.

Junk Gypsy sells secondhand clothes and home decor showcased in a hippie-meets-rocker-chic style.

Junk Gypsy products

Accessories

Boots/belts

Clothing

Home decor

Junk Gypsy Meet & Greet

Date: Friday, Nov. 16

Time: Noon - 2 p.m.

Location: H-E-B Plus in Schertz, 1-35 & FM 3009

Book signing, photo opportunities, shop the line

For more information, visit heb.com or call 1-800-432-3113.

Information courtesy of H-E-B.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.