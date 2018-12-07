Keep your pets healthy! Free rabies shots, microchips event

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services Department is hosting a free event for residents in the Southside to help them get their pets spayed or neutered.

Pets are roaming the streets on the Southside, and the City of San Antonio is here to help get these pups get healthy, have foster homes and hopefully have forever homes.

Councilman Rey Saldana of District 4, encourages residents of San Antonio to neuter or spay their pets.

"It's a way of thinking about your animals not as property, but as members of your family," said Saldana. "For members of your family, you want what's best for them."

If you are interested in adopting a pet, fostering pets or getting your pet spayed or neutered, click here.

"My home has gone through at least 30 fosters over the last several years. It's a great opportunity for you to be a part of the solution and help save a life," said Saldana.

Free Rabies Shots and Microchips Event

Date: Saturday, Dec. 15

Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Arnold Park, 1011 Gillette Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/Animal-Care/Home.

Information courtesy of the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services Department.

