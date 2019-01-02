Start off 2019 losing 4 inches in 2 weeks with SliMedica

SAN ANTONIO - Happy New Year from SliMedica!

If you want to lose some holiday weight without hitting the gym, SliMedica is your go-to for weight loss.

SliMedica is a total transformation medical clinic, where the SliMedica staff treats each patient with quality care and thorough medical assessments to ensure all patients are successful with their weight loss goals.

SliMedica offers a shortcut for patients' weight loss journeys by combining medication with the Zerona Laser technology.

"The Zerona Laser is absolutely painless and noninvasive," said Alexandrah Castillo, SliMedica patient counselor. "You can target your whole body."

With the Zerona Laser, patients usually lose half a pound to a pound a day, and SliMedica guarantees four inches lost in the first two weeks.

For more information, visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.

Information courtesy of SliMedica.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.