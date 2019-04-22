Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel Fiesta medals; win a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

SAN ANTONIO - Viva Fiesta!

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel has new Fiesta medals for 2019 and you can get one at select Fiesta events.

You can pick up a free Fiesta medal and T-shirt when you visit the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel booth at the Battle of Flowers Parade Friday and Fiesta Flambeau Saturday.

"If you follow us on our Facebook page and our website, you'll be up to date with all of our specials and events we have going on," said Nyki Herrera, marketing specialist at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel.

Into the Wild Jeep Giveaway

You can win a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara or up to $1,000 in cash with Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel's new promotion “Into the Wild Jeep Giveaway" through Sunday.

Visit luckyeagletexas.com or call 1-888-255-8259 to see how you can enter "Into the Wild Jeep Giveaway."

Sponsored article by Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel.

