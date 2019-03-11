Las Palapas teams up with 100 Club of San Antonio for exclusive plate special and Fiesta medal

SAN ANTONIO - Great food, great service, great deals -- it’s hard to top the experience at one of San Antonio’s favorite family-owned restaurants, Las Palapas!

Las Palapas is committed to helping the community, especially with the 100 Club of San Antonio.

The 100 Club of San Antonio serves families of fallen local, state, and federal law enforcement, firefighters and first responders in Bexar County.

"Since 1973 we've been serving the families of our fallen, but through the generosity of the citizens of San Antonio and Bexar County, and especially with fundraisers that Las Palapas does for us with $50,000, we've been able to expand our mission," said Richard Muller, president of the 100 Club of San Antonio.

You can enjoy the delicious food at Las Palapas and help donate to the 100 Club of San Antonio at the same time.

100 Club round-up program at Las Palapas through April 30

Guests at Las Palapas can round up their bill to the next dollar amount and donate that amount to the 100 Club.

100 Club plate special program at Las Palapas through April 30

Las Palapas is featuring a special 100 Club plate for sale at all Las Palapas locations.

Each plate sold donates $ to the 100 Club.

The 100 Club plate features one cheese enchilada, one chicken, and one traditional Mexican sope.

The 100 Club plate price is $5.99 or $6.74 with iced tea.

Special Edition 100 Club Fiesta medal designed by Las Palapas, available April 1-30

The exclusive 100 Club Fiesta medal is on sale for $10 at each of the locations, and proceeds will help benefit the 100 Club of San Antonio.

