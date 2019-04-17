Las Palapas 2019 Fiesta medal now available

SAN ANTONIO - Viva Fiesta!

You can now get the 2019 Las Palapas and 100 Club of San Antonio Fiesta medals.

The Las Palapas Fiesta medal and the 100 Club of San Antonio medal will be available at all of the Las Palapas locations.

The 100 Club of San Antonio serves the children and the families of fallen law enforcement officers, that's police, firefighters, first responders anywhere in San Antonio and Bexar County," said Anne Hatfield, 100 Club of San Antonio. "We help the families with financial support."

The 100 Club Fiesta medals are $10 and all the profits go to the 100 Club.

100 Club plate special ($5.99 or $6.74 with tea)

One chicken flauta

One cheese enchilada

One traditional sope

Charro beans

One dollar from each plate will be donated to the 100 Club of San Antonio.

For more information, visit laspalapas.com or call 210-342-7010.

