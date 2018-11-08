ATTENTION: 25% OFF for all Veterans at Las Palapas

SAN ANTONIO - Starting Nov. 12, Las Palapas restaurants will be starting 'Tamales for Troops' campaign to help men and women currently serving by sending them delicious tamales during the holidays.

"If we sell 10 dozen tamales, we will donate 10 dozen," said Ron Acosta, founder of Las Palapas. "Our goal is to sell 48,000 tamales. All of those 48,000 tamales will then be donated to the troops."

Tamales will be distributed through Soldiers' Angels organizations.

"It's a big deal for us, there are a lot of men and women who don't get to go home for the holidays," said Amy Palmer, president of Soldiers' Angels. "Being able to provide them with a taste of home with the tamales is really a big bonus for the service members."

'Tamales for Troops' special

When you order a dozen tamales, you will receive the following items from Las Palapas: cup of beans, cup of rice, queso and salsa.

The promotion runs Nov. 12 to Dec. 31

All Las Palapas locations will be participating

Veterans will receive 25% off the menu

The goal is to donate 48,000 tamales

Missing Man Table

(Present at all Las Palapas restaurants).

"The Missing Man Table is reserved to honor our missing comrades in arms," said Acosta. "The chair is empty because they are missing. Freedom is isn't free, some gave some, and some gave all."

For more information, visit mylaspalapas.com or call 210-437-0361.

