Last weekend to pick up ChildSafe's Cardboard Kids; campaign raises awareness for child abuse

SAN ANTONIO - You may have seen decorated Cardboard Kids® at work, school or in your neighborhood.

Cardboard Kids® is a unique child abuse prevention campaign through ChildSafe each March.

Friday and Saturday are the last two days to pick up your free Cardboard Kid at area malls.

Background of ChildSafe's Cardboard Kids®

In 2014, ChildSafe created Cardboard Kids®, a citywide public awareness campaign to draw attention to child abuse and neglect.

"It has grown from less than 6,000 Cardboard Kids to over 103,000 Cardboard Kids distributed last year," said Maliha Imami, chief development officer at ChildSafe.

There were 5,865 confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect in Bexar County in 2018.

Participating in Cardboard Kids® campaign:

Step 1: Pick up your Cardboard Kids®



You can pick up your CardBoard Kid Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at area malls (the locations are listed below).

Step 2: Decorate, see and be seen

Monday, April 4, is the “Reveal Day” for decorated Cardboard Kids®.

"On April 4 for Child Abuse Prevention Month, we ask you to decorate your Cardboard Kid and put it in a place where people can see it in order to start a conversation," Imami said.

If you share your Cardboard Kid on social media you can use the hashtag #cardboardkidsSA.

Locations to pick up Cardboard Kids® :

Ingram Park Mall

Rolling Oaks Mall

South Park Mall

(UTSA) – Main & Downtown Campus

For more information about Cardboard Kids®, visit cardboardkidssa.com or call 210-675-9000.

Information courtesy of ChildSafe. This is a sponsored article.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.