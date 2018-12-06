Let it snow! Enjoy the WinterFest & Reindeer 5K Walk/Run Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Stone Oak!

This Saturday, Santa Claus is coming to town via the AirLife Helicopter and bringing 30,000 pounds of snow straight from the North Pole.

WinterFest & Reindeer 5K Walk/Run is a combination of two events that will help the community come together for holiday activities, exercise and fellowship.

The first annual Reindeer 5K Walk/Run will help support the Reagan High School Spirit Club.

Guests are invited to contribute toys to children who might not otherwise get a gift this season.

Santa pictures are available for children, while parents can get some holiday shopping done at the local artisan booths.

WinterFest & Reindeer 5K Walk/Run

Date: Saturday, Dec. 8

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: North Central Baptist Hospital

Tickets are only a $5 donation, with a portion of the proceeds being used to buy toys for local children.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, visit winterfestivalsa.com.

Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.

