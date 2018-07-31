Visit Little Town at The DoSeum

SAN ANTONIO - Have fun at The DoSeum before school starts!

You can even receive $5 off general admission after 4 p.m. every day through Aug. 11.

The DoSeum is a place where children can discover, learn, explore and create.

Make sure the kids visit Little Town inside The DoSeum, where toddlers can explore and play.

"Little Town is our early literacy gallery," said Eli Ushery, exhibit attendant at The DoSeum. "It gives kids the tools to help develop their cognitive functions, motor skills and social skills."

Little Town includes:

Vet office

Taco truck

Mini H-E-B

"Little Town is recommended for ages five and under, but older siblings are more than welcome to play as well," Ushery said.

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.

Information courtesy of The DoSeum.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.