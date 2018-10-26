Looking to redecorate your home? San Antonio Home Show starts today

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Home Show is in San Antonio this weekend!

This is a perfect event for a family outing or for people wanting tips on home improvement ideas.

Guest appearances will feature Katherine Kaye McMillan, author of the book "Home Decorating for Dummies," which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

San Antonio native Adeina Anderson will also join the home show to demonstrate DIY Halloween projects for kids and adults alike.

There will also be a Kids' Zone if you take the kiddos with you.

What to expect at the San Antonio Home Show

Get hands-on experiences through workshops

Save money with show-only specials and incentives

Meet face-to-face with experts

San Antonio Home Show

Friday, Oct. 26 (2-6 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 27 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 28 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Active military with ID and kids 14 and under are FREE to attend

General admission is $9

For more information, visit texashomeandgarden.com.

Information courtesy of Texas Home & Garden.

