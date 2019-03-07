Lose 4 inches in 2 weeks with SliMedica for your spring break body

SAN ANTONIO - Spring break is just around the corner, and SliMedica is here to help you shed pounds without hitting the gym!

Whether you want to lose 10 pounds or 100 pounds, SliMedica is your go-to for weight loss.

SliMedica is a total transformation medical clinic where the staff treats each patient with quality care and thorough medical assessments to ensure all patients are successful with their weight loss goals.

SliMedica offers a shortcut for patients' weight loss journeys by combining medication with Zerona Laser technology.

"We see, on average, that our patients will lose half a pound to a pound per day," said Alexandrah Castillo, a patient counselor at SliMedica. "It's a very simple process. You're not having to go to the gym. There's no liquid diet or prepackaged meals."

SliMedica guarantees 4 inches lost in your first two weeks.

Click here to receive a coupon for $25 off to use toward your first visit!

For more information, visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.

Information courtesy of SliMedica.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.