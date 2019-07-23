Lose up to a pound a day at SliMedica

SAN ANTONIO - Are you trying to lose some pounds without hitting the gym this summer?

SliMedica offers services that can help you burn fat with its Zerona laser.

"Our patients lose around half a pound to a pound per day," said Alexandrah Castillo, a patient counselor at SliMedica.

SliMedica is a total transformation medical clinic that treats each patient with quality care and thorough medical assessments to address each problem from the core to ensure patients are successful with their health or beauty goals.

Services offered at SliMedica:

Hydrafacial

Acne treatment

Weight loss solutions

Hormone replacement therapy

Slimedica SA Live special

The first 10 people to call or text Slimedica at 210-361-1480 will receive any weight loss program for more than 50 percent off, plus get the hydrafacial for just $169 (usually $199).

You must use the promo code "SA Live."

For more information, visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.

Sponsored article by SliMedica.

