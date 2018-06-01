Make the SMILE of your dreams a reality!

SAN ANTONIO - Now is the time to get the smile of your dreams!

Stone Ridge Dental makes getting dental implants easier than ever before!

"Dental implants can give patients their smile and health back," said Dr. Alfonso Monarres, Board Certified Prosthodontist. "People should know there is hope; it’s like starting with a blank canvas."

Before and after pictures of patients with dental implants

"We are there to help people and give them hope," Dr. Monarres said.

Stone Ridge Dental services:



Full mouth reconstruction

Implant dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry

Sedation dentistry

Preventative dentistry

Stone Ridge Dental is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Will I have pain with the dental implants procedure?

Dr. Monarres said patients can have dental implants done with no discomfort.

Stone Ridge Dental will give patients IV sedation so you won't feel or remember the procedure.

Once you have the dental implants procedure, you'll feel confident with a brand new smile!

For more information about Stone Ridge Dental, visit implantssanantonio.com or call 210-610-5479.

Information courtesy of Stone Ridge Dental.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.