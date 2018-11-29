Medicare Annual Election Period ends Friday, Dec. 7

SAN ANTONIO - Are you a senior or just recently retired?

The Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) ends Friday, Dec. 7.

"This is an opportunity to look at your Medicare benefits and maybe make some changes," said Erica Gonzaba, director of communications. "There are so many options and plans out there."

If you have questions about your Medicare benefits, Gonzaba Medical Group is here to help!

There are seven convenient Gonzaba Medical Group locations in San Antonio.

Become a Gonzaba Medical Group patient here.

For more information, visit gonzaba.com/aep or call 210-405-4322.

Information courtesy of Gonzaba Medical Group.

