Meet author, architect Kristina Leigh Wiggins at San Antonio Home Show

SAN ANTONIO - Thinking about doing some home improvements or remodeling?

The San Antonio Home Show this weekend is the place to be for all your home improvement questions and ideas!

Meet author and architect Kristina Leigh Wiggins

Kristina Leigh Wiggins will discuss her new book “Building Your Home: A Simple Guide To Making Good Decisions" and lead a Q&A town hall session at the San Antonio Home Show, which runs Friday-Sunday.

"My thrill in life is to help people with their questions, so please come out and bring your questions," Wiggins said.

Here are some examples of questions you could ask Kristina:

What made you write your book "Building Your Home"?

Did you always know you wanted to do architectural design and start your own company?

What made you start a fashionable insect repellent clothing line called LIL&TESS that caught the attention of a couple of the sharks from "The Shark Tank"?

People are calling you the Texas Martha Stewart or the next Joanna Gaines. What do you think about that?

Helpful tips from Kristina Leigh Wiggins about home improvements



"Take the time to sit down and start prioritizing what’s important to you and set a budget and stick with it," Wiggins said.

Wiggins also mentions that if you have a low budget when you go to a tile store, that's ok. Maybe you will have a Ferrari budget somewhere else in the future.

"It’s better to go in and have some key things like flooring and countertops that are great quality," Wiggins said. "Take your time and save up money and slowly do all the rest."

12th annual San Antonio Home Show

Date: April 20-22

Location: Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall

Friday: 1- 6

Saturday: 10- 6

Sunday: 11- 5

Kids ages 14 and under are admitted free

General admission tickets $9

You can purchase tickets at texashomeandgarden.com.

