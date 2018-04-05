Diabetes PREVENTION tips

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have diabetes or would like to know how to prevent diabetes?

National Public Health week continues, Metro Health's Diabetes Prevention and Control Program are offering FREE diabetes management and prevention classes all over the city.

*Did you know that Bexar County is one of the highest counties in the country dealing with diabetes?

Anyone in Bexar County who wants to better manage or prevent getting diabetes is welcome to attend the classes.

What you expect from the Diabetes Prevention and Control Program:

"Throughout the program, we talk about portion control. It's important to be aware of how much you're eating," said Veronica Ramirez, Health Program Specialist. "We also talk about being physically active and moving every day."

There is also a CD to help with stress management in the program!

Healthy tips to prevent diabetes:

Make half your plate filled with fruits and veggies

Drink plenty of water

Stay physically active

If you have a busy schedule and would like to be a part of the diabetes prevention classes, "We can put you in a class that fits with your schedule," Ramirez said.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/health or call 210-207-8802.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Metro Health.

