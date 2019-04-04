Metro Health hosting Fiesta de Salud Health Fair with free STD screenings

SAN ANTONIO - It's National Public Health Week and Metro Health is highlighting the importance of STD testing.
Metro Health will be hosting a Fiesta de Salud Health Fair Wednesday, April 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Milam Park.
At Fiesta de Salud there will be STD screenings, games and prizes for the community.
"For the past five years, we've seen a steep increase in STD rates," said Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director at Metro Health. "Bexar County consistently for the past five years has ranked No. 3 for the most cases of STDs."
Should I get tested for STDs?
Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director at Metro Health, said if you are sexually active you should get tested at least once a year.
Fiesta de Salud Health Fair
- Date: Wednesday, April 17
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Location: Milam Park at 500 W. Commerce St. | Free entry
For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/health or call 210-207-5260.
