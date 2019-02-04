MomDay: 'The Cat in the Hat' by Dr. Seuss is now playing at The Magik Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - Jen Tobias-Struski takes you behind the scenes of The Magik Theatre's latest adaption of "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss.

Get ready for some family fun, as "The Cat in the Hat" will be performed at The Magik Theatre through March 2.

"The Cat in the Hat" book by Dr. Seuss has long been a favorite for children and adults of all ages.

If you haven't seen or read "The Cat in the Hat," it's loaded with adventure, tricks and the craziest ideas and it will be tons of fun for the audience.

"It's really cool to see all the kids eyes light up and shine when they come out the door," said Alejandro Pesina, who plays 'The Cat' at the Magik Theatre. "Kids are actually saying the lines with me, that's really cool and makes me happy."

'The Cat in the Hat'

Runs through March 2.

Ideal for children 3-7 years of age.

