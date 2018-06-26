MOMDAY: 'Madagascar - A Musical Adventure' at The Magik Theatre opens July 6

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready to have a blast with the whole family!

"Madagascar: A Musical Adventure" will be showing at The Magik Theatre from Friday, July 6, to Sunday, Aug. 12, and will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move it, Move it!"

The play is based on the blockbuster animated motion picture "Madagascar."

"The entire show is just music and dancing," said Cody Llye Asher, who plays Alex in "Madagascar: A Musical Adventure." "There's so much going on, the audience is never bored."

"Madagascar: A Musical Adventure" will take you on a journey with Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo, and the famous penguins.

"It's a fun fantastic show for the family," Asher said. "That's what Magik has always been about -- family quality entertainment."

The show is ideal for ages 3 and up, and for ages 5-10.

For more information, visit magiktheatre.org or call 210-227-2751.

Information courtesy of The Magik Theatre.