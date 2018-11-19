MOMDAY: 'Mr. Popper's Penguins' at The Magik Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for some family fun at The Magik Theatre this holiday season!

The Magik Theatre will be kicking off its new show, "Mr. Popper's Penguins," tomorrow.

"Mr. Popper's Penguins" is ideal for ages 5-10 years old, in a delightful, action-packed musical adaptation of Richard and Florence Atwater's popular book.

"It's very fun, the music is beautiful," said Carolyn Dellinger, director. "It has such a good message of home and what family is all about. I feel like this is super appropriate for the holidays and there's penguins."

Mr. Popper's Penguins

Show runs Nov. 20 - Dec. 23

Click here to purchase tickets

For more information about the show, visit magiktheatre.org or call 210-227-2751.

